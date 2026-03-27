Samsung takes on new MacBooks with its most-powerful laptops yet

Samsung has launched its latest flagship laptop series, the Galaxy Book6, in India. The new lineup includes the standard Galaxy Book6, the mid-range Galaxy Book6 Pro, and the high-end Galaxy Book6 Ultra. All three models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs). They also support on-device AI capabilities as Copilot+ PCs.

Pricing details How much do they cost? The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Book6 starts at ₹1,27,990. The Pro variant is priced from ₹1,78,990 while the Ultra model comes with a starting price tag of ₹2,42,990. The new laptops are available in Gray and Silver color options (Pro and Ultra models are exclusive to Gray). They can be purchased from Samsung's official website as well as other leading online and offline retail partners.

Special deals The flagship model features a WQXGA+ display As part of the launch offers, Samsung is providing up to a 24-month zero-interest EMI plan or cashback of up to ₹5,000. The flagship Galaxy Book6 Ultra features a 16-inch Touch AMOLED display with WQXGA+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra X7 or 7 Series 3 processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (8GB GDDR7) Laptop GPU for graphics-intensive tasks like video editing, gaming, and AI image generation.

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Advanced features It supports fast charging via USB Type-C The Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe storage. It packs an 80.20Wh battery that supports 140W fast charging via USB Type-C. Despite its powerful hardware, the laptop has a slim profile of just 15.4mm and weighs only 1.89kg. The Pro model is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with Touch AMOLED displays with an anti-reflective coating, powered by Intel Core Ultra X7,7 or 5 processors using Intel Arc Graphics.

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