Samsung to supply HBM4 chips for OpenAI's Titan processor

Samsung has bagged a major contract to supply high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips for OpenAI 's upcoming Titan AI processor. The South Korean tech giant will be the exclusive supplier of HBM4 memory for the project, highlighting the growing demand for next-gen memory components in artificial intelligence workloads. The deal is expected to generate significant revenue for Samsung and boost its next-gen chip business.

Memory supply Samsung's HBM allocation for Titan chip Samsung will supply as much as 800 million gigabits (Gb) of its advanced 12-layer HBM4 memory chips in the second half of this year. This is approximately 7% of the company's total HBM output for the year, which is expected to be around 11 billion Gb. The allocation also accounts for some 15% of Samsung's total production capacity for HBM4.

Tech details Titan AI chip to be built by TSMC The HBM4 memory will power OpenAI's first-generation Titan AI chip, which is being developed with Broadcom. TSMC is expected to manufacture the processor, with mass production likely starting in Q3 of this year and a launch by year's end. High-bandwidth memory is critical for AI chips as it enables faster data processing and improved performance for machine learning and large-scale computing tasks.

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