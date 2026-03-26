Samsung's AI-powered browser for Windows is now available

Browser brings tools like cross-tab summarization and real-time translation

The browser brings handy tools like "Ask AI" for quick answers from whole web pages or even multiple tabs at once.

Comparing prices or products? Cross-tab summarization has your back with side-by-side insights.

It also sorts your tabs automatically and helps you browse sites in different languages without hassle, all while keeping things speedy and private since features run locally where possible (keeping data off the cloud unless needed).

If you're curious, it's free to download on Windows 10 and 11 via the Microsoft Store or Samsung's website.