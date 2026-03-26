Samsung's AirDrop-like Quick Share is now rolling out in US.
Technology
Samsung just dropped an AirDrop-like feature for Galaxy S26 users in the US after its first run in South Korea.
The update started rolling out this week, and people from places like California, D.C., and Texas are already seeing it pop up.
Now, sharing files between Galaxy devices is about to get way simpler.
How to use Quick Share
To use the new feature, just grab the firmware update ending with "AZCF" and make sure your Google Play services is version 26.11.XX or higher.
Once updated, Quick Share will automatically turn on the AirDrop-style sharing.
Just remember to set your device to "Everyone" mode if you want easy file transfers with friends nearby.