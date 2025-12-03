Next Article
Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chip is coming to Galaxy S26 phones
Technology
Samsung just teased the Exynos 2600 chip, which will power the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.
Announced in a teaser video, this next-gen processor highlights Samsung's push to use more of its own tech in their flagship phones.
You can expect it to debut with the S26 lineup early next year.
What's inside and who gets it?
The Exynos 2600 is rumored to use Samsung's advanced 2nm process and a unique 6+3+1 core setup, aiming for faster performance—early tests show some solid benchmark scores.
Not every region will get the same chip, though: US, Japan, and China models are expected to run on Snapdragon processors, while Europe and South Korea will see the new Exynos inside.
This split helps Samsung stay competitive worldwide.