Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chip is coming to Galaxy S26 phones

What's inside and who gets it?

The Exynos 2600 is rumored to use Samsung's advanced 2nm process and a unique 6+3+1 core setup, aiming for faster performance—early tests show some solid benchmark scores.

Not every region will get the same chip, though: US, Japan, and China models are expected to run on Snapdragon processors, while Europe and South Korea will see the new Exynos inside.

This split helps Samsung stay competitive worldwide.