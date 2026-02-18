Sarvam AI's new document workbench can read in 22 languages

Akshar doesn't just read documents—it understands them. It extracts semantic blocks (headers, paragraphs, footnotes, images, and visual grounding), remembers where everything sits on the page, and the Sarvam Vision model achieved leading accuracy on the Sarvam Indic OCR Bench, outperforming models such as Gemini 3 Pro and GPT-5.2 on Indian language OCR tests.

Akshar is available to developers and organizations

If you're dealing with piles of government records, legal files, or old archives, Akshar can help you digitize fast—its agent-led proofreading means you can check hundreds of pages in the time it usually takes to do one by hand.

Akshar is now available to developers and organizations.