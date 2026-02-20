Sarvam launches Indus AI chatbot to challenge ChatGPT, Gemini
What's the story
Sarvam, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has launched its own AI chatbot called Indus. The app is now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It comes as a similar offering to other popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. The launch of this innovative platform highlights Sarvam's journey as it continues to make strides in the field of artificial intelligence.
App features
Indus supports all Indian languages
Indus is not just another chatbot, but an AI assistant specifically designed for Indian users. The app supports all Indian languages and even allows users to switch between them during a conversation. It also has a voice command feature that lets you interact with the AI by asking questions or giving commands verbally.
App capabilities
The app can also write and edit documents
The Indus app also comes with features like document writing and editing within the app itself. You can upload images, PDFs, and other similar documents for analysis by the AI. It then answers queries based on the uploaded file's content. Indus will also have voice command functionality. The AI will answer your queries by searching the web or doing deep research.
Tech details
How to access Indus
While Sarvam has not officially confirmed the AI model powering the Indus app, it did launch two Large Language Models (LLMs), Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B, during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. These models were developed entirely in India. To use Indus, users can download it on Android or iOS devices or visit its website. However, as of now, account creation requires phone number verification due to a waitlist system.