Sarvam launches Indus AI chatbot to challenge ChatGPT, Gemini

Sarvam, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has launched its own AI chatbot called Indus. The app is now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It comes as a similar offering to other popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. The launch of this innovative platform highlights Sarvam's journey as it continues to make strides in the field of artificial intelligence.

App features Indus supports all Indian languages Indus is not just another chatbot, but an AI assistant specifically designed for Indian users. The app supports all Indian languages and even allows users to switch between them during a conversation. It also has a voice command feature that lets you interact with the AI by asking questions or giving commands verbally.

App capabilities The app can also write and edit documents The Indus app also comes with features like document writing and editing within the app itself. You can upload images, PDFs, and other similar documents for analysis by the AI. It then answers queries based on the uploaded file's content. Indus will also have voice command functionality. The AI will answer your queries by searching the web or doing deep research.

