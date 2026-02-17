Sarvam reveals India's first AI wearable glasses

Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up SarvamAI has launched its first-ever wearable device, the 'Sarvam Kaze' glasses. The product was unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 16. The launch marks a major milestone for SarvamAI as it is the first 'Made in India' AI wearable and also the company's entry into the hardware wearables market.

Upcoming releases New chat model to be launched soon Along with the launch of 'Sarvam Kaze,' SarvamAI also plans to launch a Chat model later this week. The company's co-founder Pratyush Kumar confirmed the news while showcasing their new AI wearables at the summit. The start-up has also been in the news for its recent release, Sarvam Edge, an offline AI model that can run on laptops and mobile phones without cloud access.

AI accessibility Outperformed global AI giants in India-focused tasks Kumar had said on X (formerly Twitter) that their goal is to create "AI that is efficient, private, and accessible everywhere." This vision comes from their research efforts to make models small in memory and compute footprints while maintaining the accuracy of larger models. The start-up has also claimed to have outperformed global AI giants such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini in India-focused tasks.

