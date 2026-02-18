SarvamAI launches Samvaad, conversational AI platform built for India

SarvamAI launched Samvaad at the India AI Impact Summit on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, a conversational AI platform built for India. It works across voice calls, WhatsApp, web browsers, and apps—and offers services in 22 Indian languages.

It can be used for payments and appointments Samvaad claims to double sales conversions and boost customer engagement by 5%. It handles different accents, code-mixed speech, and even complex phrases.

You can use it for things like payments or appointments thanks to its multi-agent setup—all with fast, human-like responses.

It uses sentiment analysis to understand how people feel The platform remembers your chats across channels and uses sentiment analysis to understand how people feel.

It's designed to scale quickly (think: from test runs to handling over 100 million conversations) without any tech headaches.

Right now, it powers over a million conversation minutes every day.