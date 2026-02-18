Sarvam's new AI models are built for coding and research
Technology
Sarvam just launched two homegrown large language models—Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B—built to boost coding help, research analysis, and real-time AI tools.
The company says these models are designed for smarter reasoning and practical use in businesses, marking another step up for India's tech scene.
Sarvam-30B was tested against global rivals
Sarvam-30B is tuned for quick responses with a 32k-token context window, while the beefier Sarvam-105B handles bigger tasks with a 128k-token context.
Sarvam-30B was put head-to-head with global rivals like Gemma 27B and Mistral on tough coding and reasoning tests.
Sarvam's launch shows India's open-source AI is gaining traction
These new models are taking on big names like Qwen-30B and Mistral in the AI race.
Sarvam's latest launch shows India's open-source AI is catching serious momentum.