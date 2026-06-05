Satellite reading detects early El Nino signals in Pacific Ocean
Technology
A new satellite reading has picked up early signals of El Nino brewing in the Pacific Ocean.
By mid-May, a warm wave that emerged in early March had pushed ocean levels near Peru nearly 6-inch higher than usual, an early hint that we're shifting from neutral conditions to a full-blown El Nino.
U.N. urges preparations for El Nino
Experts say this year's El Nino could rival or even outdo the infamous 1997-98 "super" event, bringing more extreme storms, floods, heat waves, and droughts around the world.
With deep ocean temperatures already way above average, the U.N. is urging nations to prepare for possible impacts from extreme storms, flooding, droughts, and heatwaves.