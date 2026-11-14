SBI cyberattack by 'Siriusim' leaked 375,000 bank, 4,280 customer records
SBI just faced a serious cyberattack: hackers from the 'Siriusim' group broke into the bank's Global IT Centre between October 10 and 15.
They grabbed data from 3.75 lakh (375,000) bank records and 4,280 customer records, then leaked it on the dark web.
A complaint was lodged on November 12, and an official investigation is now underway.
Stolen data removed from dark web
SBI acted quickly with an internal probe and managed to get the stolen data taken down from the dark web.
The info exposed included personal details, loan applications, and account-opening forms in various file formats.
Even though it's been removed, cybersecurity and privacy expert lawyer Prashant Mali suggests customers stay sharp for phishing attempts or other scams linked to this breach.
The bank is working closely with authorities to track down those responsible.