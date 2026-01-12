Deepfake scams are on the rise: How to stay alert

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a warning to its customers about the rising threat of deepfake scams. These fraudulent activities involve cybercriminals using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to impersonate trusted individuals and commit financial fraud. In a recent post on social media platform X, SBI said that these scammers use AI-generated video calls, voice messages, and images to pose as bank officials or even your relatives.

Scam details Understanding deepfake scams and their operation Deepfake scams use AI technology to create realistic but fake audio, video, or images mimicking a real person's voice, appearance, or mannerisms. SBI said scammers use this tech to gain trust and persuade people into transferring money or sharing sensitive financial information. These fraudsters usually contact victims via messaging platforms or video calls with an emergency or immediate financial need.

Safety measures SBI's advice to avoid deepfake scams In light of these advanced scams, SBI has advised customers to be cautious. The bank has recommended not responding to messages or calls demanding immediate payment, always verifying requests through official or known contact channels, and avoiding clicking on unknown links or sharing OTPs, account details, or QR codes. These precautions can help you stay safe from potential financial frauds.