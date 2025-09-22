Next Article
Scam versions of FBI's internet crime site are out there
Heads up: The FBI just put out a warning about scam versions of its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) site.
These lookalike sites are set up to grab your personal details—like your name, address, and even bank info—which could then be used for identity theft or financial fraud.
How to stay safe from these scams
To protect yourself, the FBI says always type https://www.ic3.gov directly into your browser instead of clicking search results.
Watch out for sneaky fake domains like IC3gov.com or ICC3.com that try to trick you.
The agency also made it clear: IC3 never works with outside companies or contacts you asking for money or info—so if someone claims otherwise, it's a scam.
Stay sharp and report anything suspicious!