Scammers grab discarded shipping labels to send phishing refund offers

Scratch labels and avoid phishing links

Scammers grab shipping labels from thrown-out boxes and pretend to be customer support, offering fake cash back or refunds.

They'll send phishing links over SMS or WhatsApp that can steal your banking details if you click them.

To stay safe: always scratch out or tear off shipping labels before tossing boxes, don't trust random links or calls asking for personal information, and remember, real companies never ask for your banking details directly.

Simple steps like these can keep you protected during sale season.