Scientists capture 1st-ever images of quantum vibrations in molecule

Researchers blasted the molecule with super-short X-ray pulses, making its atoms fly apart. By measuring how these pieces moved, they pieced together a snapshot of the molecule's structure and its "zero-point motion." They found 27 unique ways the atoms vibrate—something classical physics can't fully explain.

Implications of this groundbreaking technique

This new technique gives scientists a direct look at quantum motions inside molecules with crazy precision.

It could help us study bigger, more complex molecules and even make slow-motion movies of how electrons move—all important for understanding chemistry at its most basic level.