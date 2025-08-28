Scientists create glowing succulents that shine after soaking up light
Researchers in China have made succulents that actually glow in the dark—think green, red, or blue—just by soaking up sunlight or LED light for a bit.
The glow lasts up to two hours and comes from micron-sized afterglow phosphor particles introduced into the leaves.
How were the plants made to glow?
Instead of genetic modification, scientists used Echeveria 'Mebina' leaves and introduced micron-sized afterglow phosphor particles into them.
These absorb light and slowly release it, making the plants shine without changing their DNA.
They built a "living wall" of 56 glowing succulents bright enough to read by.
Each plant costs about $1.40 and takes only 10 minutes to prep.
This could lead to cool new indoor decor or eco-friendly lighting for cities that uses less electricity.
Hopes to use this tech on bigger plants, trees someday
The team is still checking safety but hopes to use this tech on bigger plants and even trees someday, aiming for plant-powered streetlights instead of regular ones.