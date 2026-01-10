This Chinese 'mini-womb' can help unlock secrets of pregnancy

The team emphasized that understanding human implantation is "crucial," but ethical constraints and limited access to human embryos have made it difficult. To overcome these challenges, they created a 3D in-chip implantation model using human blastoids or blastocysts. These were co-cultured with bioengineered human endometrial tissue, called endometrioid. The system successfully replicated key events of human implantation and early post-implantation development.

Mechanism

Understanding blastocysts and their role in embryo development

Blastocysts are five to six-day-old embryos made up of 100-200 rapidly dividing cells. They include an outer cell mass that implants into the uterus to develop into the placenta, and also an inner cell mass that eventually becomes the baby. The mini-womb on a chip is a major step forward in understanding how these early-stage embryos implant and develop within the human body.