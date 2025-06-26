Researchers develop 'living' material that can absorb atmospheric CO2

Swiss researchers have developed a revolutionary 'living' building material that absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. The innovative substance is made of blue-green algae (cyanobacteria), which photosynthesize CO2 into oxygen and sugars. Under specific nutrient conditions, it can also convert CO2 into strong, sustainable construction components and solid minerals like limestone. This could change how we construct our cities, creating structures that combat climate change while remaining durable.

Mechanism How the material works The material is a 3D-printable hydrogel, a water-rich gel-like substance. Scientists have created a porous structure in the hydrogel, letting light, water, and CO2 pass through freely to keep the algae alive. The cyanobacteria absorb CO2 from the air and store it as biomass (where growing algae incorporate CO2 into themselves) or carbonate minerals (where CO2 is permanently stored, strengthening the material).

Research results It captured CO₂ continuously for 400 days In a 400-day study, the material continuously absorbed CO2, storing about 26mg of CO2 as a solid per gram of material. Even though algae growth slows after 30 days, CO2 absorption doesn't stop completely as mineral accumulation continues over time. The researchers envision this material being used as a coating on building walls, allowing structures to absorb atmospheric CO2 and help reduce carbon emissions.