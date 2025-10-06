Next Article
Scientists develop nanomaterial that can stimulate brain cells without surgery
Researchers at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have developed a method to stimulate brain cells—no surgery needed.
Their nanomaterial, called graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4), creates tiny electric fields that help nerve cells grow and communicate by opening calcium channels.
The tech could lead to non-invasive treatments for neurological conditions
g-C3N4 acts like a smart switch for neurons: it turns stimulation on or off as needed, which helps prevent fatigue.
In lab tests, this tech boosted dopamine in brain-like cells and lowered toxic proteins tied to Parkinson's disease in animals.
The team, led by Dr. Manish Singh, hopes this could lead to non-invasive treatments for conditions like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's—with more trials planned before it reaches people.