Scientists develop nanomaterial that can stimulate brain cells without surgery

The tech could lead to non-invasive treatments for neurological conditions

g-C3N4 acts like a smart switch for neurons: it turns stimulation on or off as needed, which helps prevent fatigue.

In lab tests, this tech boosted dopamine in brain-like cells and lowered toxic proteins tied to Parkinson's disease in animals.

The team, led by Dr. Manish Singh, hopes this could lead to non-invasive treatments for conditions like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's—with more trials planned before it reaches people.