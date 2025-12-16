Scientists discover massive rock layer under Bermuda

Scientists from Carnegie Science and Yale have uncovered a giant, 20km-thick rock layer beneath Bermuda by studying earthquake waves. This low-density layer sits below the ocean floor and is much thicker than similar layers found at other islands. The findings were published in November 2025.

What makes this layer special? Unlike usual formations, this rock sits inside the tectonic plate—not just under the crust—and is about 1.5% less dense than the surrounding mantle.

It likely formed 30-35 million years ago when magma rich in carbon was injected into the crust during Bermuda's last eruption and then cooled off.

Why does it matter for Bermuda? This buoyant layer actually helps keep Bermuda elevated—raising the seafloor by about 500 meters—even though volcanic activity there stopped ages ago.

As geologist Sarah Mazza put it, leftover material from this ancient process still shapes how high Bermuda stands today.