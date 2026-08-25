Scientists keep lab grown brain organoids alive beyond 1 year
Technology
Scientists have managed to keep lab-grown brain organoids alive for more than a year, a big step forward.
These mini-brains, made from human stem cells, mimic some aspects of how real brains work and develop.
With this breakthrough, researchers can now study things like brain aging and development for much longer than before.
Organoids could clarify neurological disorder progression
This opens up new ways to explore neurological disorders like Alzheimer's, autism, and schizophrenia.
Watching these organoids over time could help scientists figure out how these conditions progress and maybe lead to better treatments.
So while it's exciting science, it also calls for thoughtful discussions about the future of research.