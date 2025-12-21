Scientists map Sun's 'Alfven surface' for the 1st time
For the first time, scientists have mapped the Sun's Alfven surface—the invisible boundary where solar wind breaks free from the Sun's grip.
Using data from NASA's Parker Solar Probe and other spacecraft, this research helps us understand how the solar wind escapes the Sun and how space weather can affect satellites, GPS, and power grids on Earth.
What did they find?
Turns out, this boundary isn't smooth at all—it's full of spikes and bulges that get even bigger as the Sun gets more active, expanding by about 30%.
The mapping also pinpoints where magnetic forces fade and particles become true solar wind, marking a key handoff point between the Sun and space.
Why does it matter?
These new maps make it easier to predict space weather—like storms that can mess with satellites, GPS, or even power grids here on Earth.
Plus, since our Sun is the only star we can study up close like this, these findings could help us figure out how other stars affect their planets too.