Scientists map Sun's 'Alfven surface' for the 1st time

Turns out, this boundary isn't smooth at all—it's full of spikes and bulges that get even bigger as the Sun gets more active, expanding by about 30%. The mapping also pinpoints where magnetic forces fade and particles become true solar wind, marking a key handoff point between the Sun and space.

Why does it matter?

These new maps make it easier to predict space weather—like storms that can mess with satellites, GPS, or even power grids here on Earth.

Plus, since our Sun is the only star we can study up close like this, these findings could help us figure out how other stars affect their planets too.