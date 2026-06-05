Scientists revive ancient microbes frozen in Arctic permafrost for millennia
Technology
Scientists just brought back to life some ancient microbes that had been frozen in Arctic permafrost for thousands of years.
These tiny organisms, collected from Siberia, Alaska, and northern Canada, survived in extreme cold and are now helping researchers understand how life can bounce back after ages on ice.
Arctic thaw risks emissions, yields insights
Here's the catch: as the Arctic warms up and more permafrost thaws, these revived microbes could start breaking down old organic stuff, releasing greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide and methane that speed up climate change.
On the upside, studying these ancient survivors gives us clues about Earth's history and could even help with new ideas in science fields like biotechnology and space research.