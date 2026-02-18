Scientists spot sleeper shark in Antarctic waters for 1st time

Researchers used baited underwater cameras to record hours of footage on the ocean floor. Alan Jamieson from Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research Centre said there's never been a confirmed shark sighting here until now. This one looked to be about 10-13 feet long and swam calmly into view.

Genetic tests will help understand these tough sharks' secrets

Peter Kyne from Charles Darwin University thinks sleeper sharks might have been hanging out in these chilly waters for ages, but we just missed them.

Alan Jamieson said cameras only run during summer months.

Next up: genetic tests will help figure out where else these tough sharks might be living (timing not specified) and how they manage such extreme environments.