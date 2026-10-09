Scientists using JWST confirm dynamic water clouds on WISE 0855

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just found changing water clouds on WISE 0855, a chilly brown dwarf about 7.5 light-years away.

It's the first time scientists have confirmed dynamic water clouds outside our solar system. Pretty wild!

The discovery, led by Brittany Miles, assistant astronomer at the University of Arizona's Steward Observatory, gives us a peek at weather patterns that aren't too different from what we see on Earth and Jupiter.