Seafloor heatwaves could become permanent by end of century
A new study from Plymouth Marine Laboratory has found that seafloor heatwaves could become over 50% more common than surface ones during summer.
This is bad news for marine life that can't just swim away—especially species used to colder waters.
Dr. Robert Wilson, the lead scientist, says some of these creatures might not survive.
Research calls for immediate action to cut emissions
If things keep going this way, marine heatwaves could become permanent in places like Devon and Cornwall by the end of this century, wiping out seaweed and species.
The research highlights the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions now and use 3D ocean monitoring to better predict—and hopefully prevent—the worst impacts on our ocean floors.