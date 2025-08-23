Next Article
India to have its own space station by 2035
ISRO just rolled out a seriously ambitious roadmap for India's space future.
Think Chandrayaan-4, a Moon sample return by 2040, and—most excitingly—a homegrown space station called the Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS) set to orbit Earth by 2035.
The first BAS module is launching in 2028, putting India in the elite club with its own research hub in space.
New astronaut opportunities
This isn't just about rockets—it's about opening doors for young Indians who dream of space.
With new astronaut opportunities, Prime Minister Modi is calling on youth to help shape the next era of Indian space exploration.
If you've ever pictured yourself as an astronaut or scientist, this could be your moment to get involved.