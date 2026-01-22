Sennheiser's RS 275 TV headphones: Watch together, wire-free
Sennheiser has announced the RS 275 TV Headphones bundle—perfect if you want to binge shows without bugging your roommates (or share the sound with them).
Thanks to Auracast tech and the LC3 Bluetooth codec, you get super low-latency audio up to 50 meters away, and multiple headphones can tune in at once.
What's inside?
You get HDR 275 wireless headphones with crisp vocals and punchy bass from 37mm drivers.
Battery life is a huge win—up to 50 hours on a single charge via USB-C.
Plus, both ear cushions and battery are replaceable, so these should last through plenty of late-night marathons.
Price & how to grab 1
Pre-orders kick off February 3, 2026 at $299.95 (about ₹24,800), with shipping from February 17.
Want just the transmitter? The BTA1 sells solo for $129.95.
There's also a handy app for iOS/Android that lets you tweak settings like transparency mode and hearing profiles—nice touch if you want more control over your sound.