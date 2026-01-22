Sennheiser's RS 275 TV headphones: Watch together, wire-free Technology Jan 22, 2026

Sennheiser has announced the RS 275 TV Headphones bundle—perfect if you want to binge shows without bugging your roommates (or share the sound with them).

Thanks to Auracast tech and the LC3 Bluetooth codec, you get super low-latency audio up to 50 meters away, and multiple headphones can tune in at once.