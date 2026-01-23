Sequoia invests $5 million in Blockit AI, the calendar negotiator

Blockit, an AI-powered scheduling tool, just raised $5 million in seed funding from Sequoia Capital. Sequoia's Pat Grady wrote that "Blockit has a chance to become a $1Bn+ revenue business, and Kais will make sure it gets there." The platform uses smart AI agents to automate meeting scheduling on Google and Outlook—no more endless email threads.

What makes Blockit different? Think of Blockit as your always-on AI assistant that learns your preferences as you go.

It can juggle group meetings, sync multiple calendars without mixing up your info, and even chats with you via email or Slack.

Plus, it's SOC 2 certified, so your data stays safe.

Who's behind it and who's using it? Blockit was started by Kais Khimji (ex-Sequoia) and John Hahn (formerly at Google Calendar and Clockwise).

Over 200 companies—including Together.ai, Brex, a16z, and Accel—are already on board.

So far, Blockit has sent over 2,000 scheduling emails for users—saving them 139 hours and cutting out a whopping 638 days of reply lag.