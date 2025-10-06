Serious viral infections may up neurodegenerative disease risks
A recent study examining 500,000 medical records found that people who've had serious viral infections—like viral encephalitis—are much more likely to develop neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
In fact, those with viral encephalitis had a 31-times higher chance of getting Alzheimer's compared to others.
Vaccination can help reduce hospitalizations
The research also linked infections like pneumonia and shingles to increased risks for conditions like dementia, Parkinson's disease, and ALS—even up to 15 years after the infection.
While vaccines for flu and shingles might help lower hospitalization rates from these viruses, they aren't a complete shield.
The study doesn't prove these viruses directly cause brain diseases but highlights why understanding their long-term effects matters for future prevention.