Serious viral infections may up neurodegenerative disease risks

Vaccination can help reduce hospitalizations

The research also linked infections like pneumonia and shingles to increased risks for conditions like dementia, Parkinson's disease, and ALS—even up to 15 years after the infection.

While vaccines for flu and shingles might help lower hospitalization rates from these viruses, they aren't a complete shield.

The study doesn't prove these viruses directly cause brain diseases but highlights why understanding their long-term effects matters for future prevention.