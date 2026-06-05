Silent ransom group uses fake IT to extort law firms
Technology
A ransomware gang called the Silent Ransom Group is hitting law firms with a new mix of tricks: think fake IT staff showing up in person or online to steal sensitive info.
They use USB drives or remote access tools to grab things like financial records and Social Security numbers, then threaten to leak everything unless victims pay up.
FBI, Google flag hybrid impersonation tactics
The group's impersonators pretend they're fixing security issues or helping with data migrations, convincing people to download screen-sharing apps or give access over Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
The FBI and Google have both flagged these tactics as a big step up from typical cyberattacks, since they now blend real-world impersonation with digital scams.