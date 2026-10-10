Silicon Valley compute shortage strains industry amid Anthropic SpaceX deal
AI is booming, but there just isn't enough computing power to go around in Silicon Valley right now.
Companies are teaming up in surprising ways, like Anthropic's agreement with SpaceX for extra capacity to keep their AI projects running, part of a deal later revealed to be worth up to $45 billion in the coming years.
With everyone from tech giants to startups scrambling for resources, the whole industry is being forced to rethink how it operates.
Companies seek creative compute sourcing strategies
With data centers getting pricier and harder to build, companies are hunting for creative solutions.
Some are going global or locking in long-term contracts, while investors are even reserving computer clusters just for startups.
It's all about finding smarter ways to get the computing power they need without risking too much cash or falling behind as AI keeps growing fast.