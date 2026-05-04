Singapore Airlines to offer Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi onboard

Singapore Airlines has announced its plan to introduce next-generation, high-speed in-flight connectivity powered by SpaceX's Starlink. The rollout is set to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and will cover SIA's Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range fleet as well as its A380 aircraft. The entire deployment process is expected to be completed by the end of 2029. The new service will use Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network for faster and more reliable internet on board.

Connectivity upgrade Starlink's low Earth orbit satellite network Starlink has over 10,000 satellites in orbit, and the system can deliver multi-gigabit broadband speeds. This means passengers can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity throughout their journey. "Starlink will take this to the next level by delivering next-generation high-speed connectivity, enabling customers to stay entertained, connected, and productive throughout their journey, with a smoother and seamless experience from take-off to landing," Yeoh Phee Teik, SIA's Senior Vice President Customer Experience, said.

Service benefits Unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi The enhanced connectivity will enable video streaming, social media use, online gaming, and large file transfers across all cabin classes. SIA has also confirmed that its current policy of providing unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi will continue on Starlink-enabled aircraft. This benefit will be available to Suites, First Class, and Business Class passengers as well as PPS Club members and KrisFlyer members traveling in Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Advertisement