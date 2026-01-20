SISA's 'Cybersmart Bharat' wants to make students internet-smart

So far, nearly 13,000 students have joined peer-led sessions run by trained volunteers. Youth for Seva is helping spread the word, reaching not just students but their families too.

Big goals for a safer digital India

With support from Unnati, Cybersmart Bharat aims to reach another 25,000 students by March 2026 and expand into schools across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

SISA's CEO Dharshan Shanthamurthy says the dream is to train one lakh (100,000) young people across India and help build a new generation of cybersecurity talent for a self-reliant nation.