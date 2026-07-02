SK Hynix announces $51B factory to meet AI memory demand
What's the story
SK Hynix, a leading South Korean semiconductor manufacturer, has announced plans to invest 80 trillion won ($51.46 billion) into a new NAND memory chip production facility. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to meet growing demand fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The construction of this state-of-the-art plant, dubbed M17, is set to begin next year in Cheongju city, South Korea.
Strategic move
M17 facility to address surging global demand for NAND chips
The M17 facility is SK Hynix's response to the skyrocketing global demand for NAND flash memory chips, a key component in smartphones, PCs, and data centers. The company also plans to invest an additional 20 trillion won in building a new chip packaging factory in Cheongju by late 2027. This expansion is part of its broader strategy to strengthen production capabilities and meet market needs.