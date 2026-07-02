SK Hynix announces $51B factory to meet AI memory demand

Strategic move

M17 facility to address surging global demand for NAND chips

The M17 facility is SK Hynix's response to the skyrocketing global demand for NAND flash memory chips, a key component in smartphones, PCs, and data centers. The company also plans to invest an additional 20 trillion won in building a new chip packaging factory in Cheongju by late 2027. This expansion is part of its broader strategy to strengthen production capabilities and meet market needs.