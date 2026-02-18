Skye Air shows off fully automated delivery system
Technology
Skye Air Mobility demonstrated a delivery setup that needs zero humans—just drones, Arrive Points, and ground robots—unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit.
Packages can be carried by drone to Arrive Points, and ground robots can then deliver them to customers' doorsteps.
Drones can carry up to 10kg of stuff
These drones can carry up to 10kg of stuff—think groceries, meds, or online orders.
The system works with different shopping platforms and aims to make getting packages faster and way more efficient.
The company has completed over 3.6 million deliveries so far
In just two years, Skye Air's done 3.6 million deliveries and saved over 1,000 tons of CO2 compared to traditional delivery methods.
It's a big step for greener cities and less waiting for your stuff.