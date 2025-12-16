Snapchat Recap: How to view your top moments from 2025

Snapchat has started rolling out its end-of-year Recaps, giving users a chance to relive their 2025 journey. The Recap is a short video that highlights key moments from Snaps, Stories, and Chats. To view their personalized Recap, users just have to open the app and head over to the "Memories" section where they'll find a card titled "Your 2025 Snap Recap."

Competitive edge Snapchat's 2025 recap: A response to other platforms The launch of Snapchat's 2025 Recap coincides with similar features launched by other companies like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Duolingo. The feature is part of a growing trend among tech companies to provide users with personalized year-end summaries. Along with the Recaps, Snapchat also shared some interesting statistics about how its users interacted on the platform over the past year.

User engagement Snapchat users spent 1.7 billion minutes on calls daily Snapchat revealed that its users spent an average of nearly 1.7 billion minutes per day talking on the app, a nearly 30% increase from last year. In the US alone, over five billion voice notes were sent by Snapchat users, a nearly 10% rise from last year. The company also noted that group chats remain a popular way to connect with others on the platform.

Feature popularity Snapchat's chat reactions and sticker usage increased Snapchat also revealed that the use of Chat Reactions grew by 44% this year, with the heart emoji being the most popular. The company also noted a surge in sticker usage for communication on its platform, with three million more people using stickers to communicate this year compared to last.