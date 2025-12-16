Next Article
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS swings by Earth in December 2025
Technology
Heads up, space fans: interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest pass to Earth on December 19, 2025.
It'll be about 170 million miles away—so no danger, just a cool cosmic visitor.
What makes this comet special?
Spotted by the ATLAS survey in mid-2025, 3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar object ever found.
It sports an icy core and a glowing coma of gas and dust, which means it's definitely a comet from beyond our Solar System.
Can you see it?
After reappearing from behind the Sun in late October, you might spot its faint glow through a mid-sized telescope if you're somewhere dark.
A rare treat for skywatchers!