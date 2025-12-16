Google drops new Pixel Buds Pro update: Here's what's up

Quick guide: Updating your Pixel Buds Pro

If you want the latest update right away, you can use the Pixel Buds app on Android or head to mypixelbuds.google.com on desktop.

With automatic updates turned on, your earbuds will quietly upgrade in about 10 minutes while you use them.

If you've got auto-updates off, you'll get a heads-up when it's ready—just start the download (about 15 minutes), then pop your buds in their case to finish up.