Google drops new Pixel Buds Pro update: Here's what's up
Technology
Google just released a fresh firmware update (version 5.11) for Pixel Buds Pro, focusing on smoother performance, better security, and bug fixes.
This comes after last year's October update that brought cool features like Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and reduced audio latency when playing games.
Quick guide: Updating your Pixel Buds Pro
If you want the latest update right away, you can use the Pixel Buds app on Android or head to mypixelbuds.google.com on desktop.
With automatic updates turned on, your earbuds will quietly upgrade in about 10 minutes while you use them.
If you've got auto-updates off, you'll get a heads-up when it's ready—just start the download (about 15 minutes), then pop your buds in their case to finish up.