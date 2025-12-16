Jio Flashback 2025 is here: How to see your stats

Reliance Jio has launched a new feature called Jio Flashback 2025. The service gives users of the JioHome ecosystem a personalized summary of their TV viewing habits over the past year. Just like annual recaps on various digital platforms, this feature provides insights into what subscribers watched and enjoyed on their Jio set-top boxes throughout 2025. The feature is now being rolled out for eligible users in India.

Feature details Jio Flashback 2025: A comprehensive viewing summary Jio Flashback 2025 offers a comprehensive summary of a user's entertainment activity over the year. It includes frequently watched channels, popular shows and movies, and overall binge trends. The recap is designed to give households an overview of their content consumption across different genres throughout the year. The feature can be accessed directly on the set-top box without needing a separate app download.

Access guide How to access Jio Flashback 2025 To access their Jio Flashback 2025, users need to turn on their TV and JioHome set-top box and ensure that the device is connected to the internet. They then go to the home screen of the JioHome interface, look for a banner or tile for Jio Flashback 2025, and select it. This will take them through various sections giving an overview of their yearly viewing habits in a short, visual format.