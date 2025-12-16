FDA just approved new antibiotics to fight drug-resistant gonorrhea

The FDA has approved two new antibiotics, Nuzolvence and Blujepa, for treating uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea in adults and children 12 years and older who meet specific weight requirements. These approvals come as drug resistance is making this common STI harder to treat.

Trials show both drugs work well In major international trials, Nuzolvence cured 91% of cases and Blujepa cured 93%, with both drugs showing cure rates comparable to standard treatments.

Both are aimed at patients 12 and up who meet certain weight requirements.

Why this matters: Gonorrhea is getting tougher Gonorrhea infects millions every year, and resistance to old antibiotics keeps rising.

These new meds could help turn the tide against a growing global health problem.