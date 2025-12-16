Apple's new feature turns Mac screens into smart ring lights
What's the story
Apple has introduced a new feature called Edge Light with the latest update of macOS, Tahoe 26.2. The innovative tool transforms your Mac's display into a virtual ring light, enhancing video calls in low-light conditions. The feature is compatible with all Apple silicon Macs and can be adjusted for brightness and warmth according to user preferences or environmental requirements.
Feature integration
Edge Light is a seamless addition to Apple's existing suite of video conferencing features on macOS, which includes Studio Light, Portrait mode, virtual backgrounds, and Voice Isolation. The new feature works across different video calling apps such as FaceTime and Zoom. For Mac models released in 2024 or later, Edge Light can automatically activate when low-light conditions are detected during video calls.
Tech behind
Edge light's intelligent functioning
Edge Light uses Apple's Neural Engine to detect faces on camera, while another chip analyzes room lighting. Together, they adjust all parameters for optimal brightness and clarity, even in dimly lit rooms. The feature is part of the latest macOS update and will be available to users later this year.