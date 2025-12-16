Apple's new feature turns Mac screens into smart ring lights

Edge Light is a seamless addition to Apple's existing suite of video conferencing features on macOS, which includes Studio Light, Portrait mode, virtual backgrounds, and Voice Isolation. The new feature works across different video calling apps such as FaceTime and Zoom . For Mac models released in 2024 or later, Edge Light can automatically activate when low-light conditions are detected during video calls.

Tech behind

Edge light's intelligent functioning

Edge Light uses Apple's Neural Engine to detect faces on camera, while another chip analyzes room lighting. Together, they adjust all parameters for optimal brightness and clarity, even in dimly lit rooms. The feature is part of the latest macOS update and will be available to users later this year.