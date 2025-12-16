Meta's Ray-Ban Display glasses will soon let you watch reels

Meta 's Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, which debuted earlier this year, are set to receive major updates. The tech giant has announced plans to introduce two new features for the device in 2026: EMG handwriting and Instagram Reels support. The first will allow users to draw or gesture on a flat surface with their fingers while wearing the Meta Neural Band.

Tech details How EMG handwriting feature works The EMG handwriting feature uses the Meta Neural Band to detect subtle signals from wrist muscles. This way, users can "write" letters or numbers on a flat surface. Meta's Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth has confirmed that the EMG handwriting feature will be available for Ray-Ban Display and Neural Band users "soon." The company plans to roll out the update in early 2026, with wider availability expected later.

Video feature Instagram Reels feature is undergoing testing Along with the EMG handwriting feature, Meta is also working on adding support for Instagram Reels to its Ray-Ban Display. The right lens of the glasses comes with a bright, high-resolution display for notifications, messages, and soon, even Instagram Reels. Bosworth confirmed that the feature is currently undergoing internal testing at Meta and will be rolled out in "a couple of months." This comes as a response to user demand for a way to watch videos on their glasses.