Microsoft's new AI team wants to build "humanist superintelligence"

The team will focus on things like smart AI companions for school and work, medical tools that can spot rare diseases better than doctors, and models to help plan renewable energy. This move follows a fresh deal with OpenAI —now Microsoft can develop its own advanced AI tech with fewer limits.

Why does it matter?

Suleyman says this is about building powerful AI responsibly, not just racing ahead without rules.

He warns that as AI gets smarter—maybe even seeming conscious—it needs real oversight and transparency.

The goal: make sure all this new tech stays safe and truly benefits people.