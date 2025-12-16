India unveils DHRUV64, first indigenous 64-bit processor: Why it matters

India has unveiled the DHRUV64, its first-ever indigenously designed 1GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor. The processor was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme. The launch marks a major milestone in India's semiconductor journey and self-reliance in electronics and advanced computing technologies.

Tech Understanding the microprocessor's capabilities With 1GHz clock speed, the chip can perform about 1 billion cycles per second. Higher GHz generally helps with faster task execution, but real-world performance also depends on architecture, cores, and software. What's more noteworthy is DHRUV64's architecture. A 64-bit chip can handle much larger amounts of memory, run modern operating systems, and support advanced applications. It's a baseline requirement for modern computing. In short, 1GHz speed is relatively modest by global standards but 64-bit architecture is a strategic leap.

Strategic significance DHRUV64: A major move toward self-reliance The DHRUV64 microprocessor is a fully indigenous chip, aimed at reducing dependence on imported processors. It supports strategic and commercial applications and provides a reliable technology backbone for the country. Its design also allows seamless integration with various external hardware systems. It is suitable for a range of applications such as 5G, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and the IoT. India consumes around 20% of all microprocessors manufactured globally, highlighting the importance of indigenous development for long-term security.