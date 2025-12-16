Motorola Edge 70 lands in India at ₹29,999

Standout features & colors

The Edge 70 shows off a sharp 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

You get two AI-powered rear cameras (both 50MP) and a 50MP front camera that shoot crisp videos in 4K at 60fps.

Despite being just 5.99mm thin and weighing only 159g, it fits a strong 5000mAh battery with fast charging up to 68W.

Motorola promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates on Hello UI (based on Android 16).

Choose from Pantone-curated Bronze Green, Lily Pad, or Gadget Grey—sales start December 23.