Tech giants are passing AI risks to smaller players

Meta set up a company called Beignet Investor LLC with Blue Owl to fund a huge Louisiana data center—a deal worth about $30 billion. Microsoft is signing three-to-five-year contracts with cloud providers like CoreWeave, Nebius, and others. These moves let tech giants stay flexible while still expanding their AI capacity.

Why should you care?

Many smaller providers are now taking on expensive debt (over 10%) just to keep up with big players' demands—often tied to projects like OpenAI.

This could mean more jobs and economic activity in the US, but it also shifts financial risks away from Big Tech and onto these niche firms and their lenders.

The way AI infrastructure gets built—and who pays the price—might affect how fast new tech reaches you.