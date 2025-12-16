NVIDIA drops Nemotron 3: Open-source AI that's fast, flexible, and ready to build
NVIDIA just launched Nemotron 3—a new family of open-source AI models built for coding, math, reasoning, and multi-agent teamwork.
Everything you need (weights, training data, recipes) is up on Hugging Face.
With a massive 1 million-token context window and support for complex workflows, it's designed for flexible deployment across a range of users, from individual developers to large enterprises.
What's inside?
There are three versions: Nano (super quick at code/math), Super (great for deep research on a single GPU), and Ultra (built for huge enterprise tasks like customer support).
The Nano model is four times faster than the last gen.
All use a hybrid Mamba-Transformer design to handle long tasks smoothly.
Why does it matter?
Nemotron 3 can generate up to 13x more tokens than before—meaning longer chats or documents without breaking a sweat.
It's optimized for NVIDIA hardware but fully open for anyone to tweak or customize—giving it an edge over other open-source rivals.