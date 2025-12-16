NVIDIA drops Nemotron 3: Open-source AI that's fast, flexible, and ready to build Technology Dec 16, 2025

NVIDIA just launched Nemotron 3—a new family of open-source AI models built for coding, math, reasoning, and multi-agent teamwork.

Everything you need (weights, training data, recipes) is up on Hugging Face.

With a massive 1 million-token context window and support for complex workflows, it's designed for flexible deployment across a range of users, from individual developers to large enterprises.