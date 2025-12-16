Samsung Galaxy Days: Exclusive deals on phones, wearables, and more Technology Dec 16, 2025

Samsung's first Galaxy Days sale was held on Flipkart from December 16-18, 2025, bringing some solid discounts for anyone eyeing a tech upgrade.

You can score up to ₹12,000 off with exchange bonuses on select Galaxy smartphones, plus save up to ₹5,000 when you bundle in wearables or accessories.

Samsung Care+ protection is also available if you want extra peace of mind.