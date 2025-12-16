Next Article
Samsung Galaxy Days: Exclusive deals on phones, wearables, and more
Technology
Samsung's first Galaxy Days sale was held on Flipkart from December 16-18, 2025, bringing some solid discounts for anyone eyeing a tech upgrade.
You can score up to ₹12,000 off with exchange bonuses on select Galaxy smartphones, plus save up to ₹5,000 when you bundle in wearables or accessories.
Samsung Care+ protection is also available if you want extra peace of mind.
Extra perks at the Samsung Brand Store
Shopping at the Samsung Brand Store during the event gets you SuperCoins and maybe even a mystery box packed with special coupons—just a little something extra for those looking to make their next upgrade more rewarding.